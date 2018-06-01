BOWLS: Lincolnshire thrashed by Northants in Midland Counties Championship

Northants Men hammered Lincolnshire 153-83 in their Midland Counties Championship clash at Kettering Lodge BC.

Manager Phil Reeve had made two changes from his original team selection, replacing Sam Gamble with Danny Walker, as skip of the young rink from the Under 25s, and replacing Callum Height as skip with Alan Ashby on another rink, due to Height being unwell.

The match started well for the County and after five ends they were 13 shots ahead.

The next five ends saw the lead more than double to 29 shots at 68-39, and five ends later, so great was the dominance by the County, the advantage was 61 shots.

Lincolnshire did stem the rate of their deficit over the final six ends, but still had to suffer a defeat by 70 shots.

The County had five winning rinks and one drawn, so just missed out on the achievement of last week when a maximum tally of points was achieved.

The highest scoring rink for the County was that skipped by Jamie Walker, which posted a massive 29 shots victory.

Rink details as follows, Lincs skips only:

Rink 1: David Iddles, Steve Norman, Peter Ward & Andrew Manton 23 – Terry Berridge 12

Rink 2: David Walker, Ashley Linnell, Chris Bland & Jamie Walker 33 – Andrew Bird 4

Rink 3: Tony O’Leary, Mick Spear, Roger Tansley & Vernon Gearey 28 – Jordan Philpott 13

Rink 4: Connor Rollings, Kieran Rollings, Adam Pitfield & Danny Walker 23 – John Dawson 18

Rink 5: Keith Height, John Freeman, Matt Pownall & Alan Ashby 18 – Wayne Phoenix 18

Rink 6: Dave Love, Simon Coles, John Haines & Darren Childs 28 – Keith Taplin 18

Northants Ladies too hot for Warwickshire

NORTHANTS Ladies took on Warwickshire in a Middle England League match at Wellingborough BC and secured a 116-104 victory.

With three winning rinks and three losing, the County picked up an 11 points tally to the six of their opponents.

The highest scoring of the County’s rinks was that skipped by Rebecca Wigfield, which posted a 15 shots victory.

The match was pretty even for most of its duration, with Warwickshire having a few shots advantage after five ends, and again after 10 ends.

The County ladies went in front by a few shots after 15 ends, but relinquished that lead to go behind by five with three ends to play.

Those final three ends across the board were very good for the County for they picked up 27 shots to just 10 conceded, to take the victory

Rink scores, Warwicks skips only, as follows:

Rink 1: Jenny Dempsey, Viv Gaudyn, Jill Welch & Jeannie Flippance 15 – J Corn 19

Rink 2: Margaret Watts, Sian Hughes-Jones, Ann-Marie Waters & Rebecca Wigfield 29 – S Hornsby 14

Rink 3: Linda Warren, Marlene Armitage, Alison Dring & Tina Broderick 18 – M Edwards 15

Rink 4: Pat Bodily, Jo Johns, Sharon Tansley & Brenda Bishop 18 – M Parsons 14

Rink 5: Celia Morris, Liz Keeney, Di Brumwell & Hilary Sharpe 21 – P Moore 26

Rink 6: Joyce George, Chloe Weston, Michelle Harris & Katie Smith 15 – C Cooke 16

Hunt names team for Bedfordshire test

TEAM boss Jan Hunt has selected her team to represent Northants Ladies in the premier women’s inter-county competition, the Johns Trophy against Bedfordshire this Saturday (June 2).

The match is being staged at Wellingborough BC, starting at 1.30pm.

Rink 1: Joyce George, Wellingborough BC/Chloe Weston, Abbey Park BC/Michelle Harris, Roade BC/Katie Smith, Desborough Town BC

Rink 2: Linda Warren, Abbey Park BC/Celia Morris, Kingsthorpe BC/Maggie Edwards, Kingsthorpe BC/Di Brumwell, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 3: Pat Bodily, Kingsthorpe BC/Audrey Height, Kettering Lodge BC/Sharon Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC/Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 4: Abby Woodward, Burton Latimer Town BC/Emma Exley, Burton Latimer Town BC/Alison Dring, Burton Latimer Town BC/Tina Broderick, Burton Latimer Town BC

Rink 5: Margaret Watts, Desborough Town BC/Sian Hughes-Jones, Kettering Lodge BC/Ann-Marie Waters, Roade BC/Rebecca Wigfield, Desborough Town BC

Rink 6: Jenny Dempsey, Higham Ferrers Town BC/Pat Starsmore, Kettering Lodge BC/Jill Welch, Heyford BC/Jeannie Flippance, Desborough Town BC

Travelling Reserves: Viv Gaudyn, Higham Ferrers Town BC/Julie Spreadbury, Heyford BC

Non-Travelling Reserves: Hilary Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC/Barbara Haseldine, Finedon Town BC

Cambridgeshire bag friendly victory

NORTHANTS Men took on Cambridgeshire in a five-rink friendly at Burton Latimer, and suffered a 107-94 defeat.

Cambridgeshire borrowed several Northants players though, including John Chester, Richard Somerton and Margaret Tyler, and two of those were on the highest winning rink for Cambridgeshire.

So the County might feel that it was not such a loss!

Northants did have two winning rinks, the highest being that skipped by Geoff Hunt, which recorded a three shots victory, but not far behind was the other winning rink, skipped by John Church which posted one shot fewer.

Rink details as follows, Cambridgeshire skips only:

Rink 1: Harvey Fruish, Bill Joyce, Dave Williamson & Terry James 9 – Richard Somerton 21

Rink 2: Chris Gray, John Cooper, Mick Fleming & Dave Stewart 17 – Tony Taylor23

Rink 3: Don Scott, David Lovell, Paul Cooke & Geoff Hunt 21 – Roger Smith 18

Rink 4: Stuart Lake, Tony Warren, Bob Tingle & Tim Robinson 25 – Mike Davey 25

Rink 5: Maurice Tyler, David Francis, Geoff Harris & John Church 22 - Richard Peyton 20

Reeve’s team ready for Herts encounter

TEAM boss Phil Reeve has named his team for the Middleton Cup match against Hertfordshire at Kingsthorpe BC this Saturday (June 2, 2pm).

The team features players winning their Middleton Cup flash, including Chris Gray of Burton Latimer Town BC, Mick Spear of Kingsthorpe BC and Shaun Marriott of Northampton West End BC.

The following have been selected:

Rink 1: David Love, Wellingborough BC/Chris Gray, Burton Latimer Town BC/John Haines, Desborough Town BC/Darren Childs, Northampton West End BC

Rink 2: David Iddles, Kingsthorpe BC/Connor Cinato, Kettering Midland Band BC/Ben Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC/Paul Broderick, Burton Latimer Town BC

Rink 3: Tony O’Leary, Abington BC/Mick Spear, Kingsthorpe BC/Roger Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC/Vernon Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 4: David Walker, Northampton West End BC/Ashley Linnell, Northampton West End BC/Chris Bland, Northampton Express BC/Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC

Rink 5: Keith Height, Burton Latimer Town BC/John Freeman, Abington BC/Matt Pownall, Burton Latimer Town BC/Phil Exley, Burton Latimer Town BC

Rink 6: Adam Pitfield, Burton Latimer Town BC/Shaun Marriott, Northampton West End BC/Peter Ward, Desborough Town BC/Andrew Manton, Kingsthorpe BC

Reserves: Alan Ashby, Northampton West End BC/Richard Lemon, Northampton Express BC/Neil Rolfe, Northampton Express BC/Kieran Rollings, Kettering Lodge BC

Bragging rights go to Northants Men

THE annual Northants Men versus Northants Ladies challenge match was staged at Wellingborough BC, and this year the bragging rights go to the men’s team who secured a big 106-68 victory.

Northants Men won four of the five rinks, losing the other one, and the highest scoring of the men’s rinks was that skipped by George Warren, which posted a 17 shots victory.

The Women’s winning rink was skipped by Brenda Bishop, and it recorded a five shots win.

Rink details as follows, Men’s team first:

Rink 1: Stuart Lowe, Richard Somerton, Will Keeney & John Church 18 – Velda Cooper, Margaret Tyler, Nancy Tebbutt & Liz Keeney 12

Rink 2: Les Parry, Chris Hawkins, Dave Stewart & Mossy Waters 23 – Joyce George, Jo Johns, Chris Cooper & Jan Hunt 13

Rink 3: Harvey Fruish, Dave Lovell, Kevin Mawson & George Warren 28 – Marlene Armitage, Phyll Parry, Sian Hughes-Jones & Eleanor Winters 11

Rink 4: Paul Cooke, Peter Kitchener, Steve Cooper & Terry James 13 – Billie Swift, Elaine Munton, Lisbeth Milburn & Brenda Bishop 18

Rink 5: Jonathan George, John Cooper, Geoff Harris & Geoff Hunt 24 – Pat Coles, Margaret Fairs, Karon Kerr & Wilma Walker 14

County results

LATEST results from county competitions.

Ladies Champion of Champions singles first round: Gill Crossley, Abington BC beat Jan Hunt, Wellingborough BC 21-18; Sian Hughes-Jones, Kettering Lodge BC beat Helen Blaby, Kislingbury BC 21-3

Ladies Over 55 Pairs first round: Chris Cross & partner, Byfield BC beat Chris Abbott & partner, Kislingbury BC 20-18

Second round: Brenda Bishop & partner, Kingsthorpe BC beat Serena Santer & partner, St Crispin BC 19-17;

Di Brumwell & partner, Kingsthorpe BC beat Barbara Astle & partner, Abington BC 20-18

Ladies Triples first round: Pat Bodily’s triple, Kingsthorpe BC beat Janet Ashby’s triple, Northampton West End BC 18-10; Hilary Sharpe’s triple, Kingsthorpe BC beat Jill Welch’s triple, Heyford BC 17-13; Michelle Harris’s triple, Roade BC beat Barbara Astle’s triple, Abington BC 15-12; Sharon Tansley’s triple, Kingsthorpe BC beat Victoria Stevenson’s triple, Northampton Whyte Melville BC 16-13; Joan Sidebottom’s triple, Roade BC beat Val Scott’s triple, Brackley & District BC 23-12; Debbie Cadd’s triple, Abington BC beat Janet Swift’s triple, Abbey Park BC 18-8; Marjorie Keal’s triple, Abington BC given walkover by Jackie Harrington’s triple, Brackley & District BC

Men’s Four-Wood Singles first round: Dominic Graham, Northampton Express BC beat David Walker, Northampton Express BC 21-13; Dave Fage, Abington BC beat Mick Spear, Kingsthorpe BC 21-9; Pete Milburn, Abington BC beat Phil Manley, Cogenhoe BC 21-12; Michael Moulton, Heyford BC beat Martin Walker, Northampton West End BC 21-13; Darren Childs, Northampton West End BC beat Mick Taylor, Abington BC 21-18; Mark Courtney, Northampton Whyte Melville BC beat Tim Dawkins, Kingsthorpe BC 21-20; Alan Coleman, Abington BC beat Danny Walker, Northampton West End BC 21-19; Iain Walker, Northampton West End BC beat Jonathan Brown, Abington BC 21-16; Nick Hulatt, Wootton Grange BC given walkover by David Jones, Abington BC

Men’s Triples third round: Jamie Walker’s triple, Northampton West End BC beat Phil Manley’s triple, Cogenhoe BC 18-14; Tom Wellburn’s triple, Northampton Expre ss BC beat Pete Milburn’s triple, Abington BC 16-15; Colin Barnes’ triple, Abington BC beat Adam Hawkins’ triple, Abington BC 23-12; Chris Bland’s triple, Northampton Express BC beat John Freeman’s triple, Abington BC 15-13; Paul Green’s triple, Northampton Express BC beat Jonathan Brown’s triple, Abington BC 19-9; Vernon Gearey’s triple, Kingsthorpe BC beat Jason Bryan’s triple, Kingsthorpe BC 24-11; Mick Spear’s triple, Kingsthorpe BC beat Kevin Mawson’s triple, Kislingbury BC 23-11; Mark Courtney’s triple, Northampton Whyte Melville BC beat John Moore’s triple, Daventry Tigers BC 18-8

Men’s Triples Area Finals: Jamie Walker’s triple, Northampton West End BC beat Tom Wellburn’s triple, Northampton Express BC 19-5; Colin Barnes’ triple, Abington BC beat Chris Bland’s triple, Northampton Express BC 20-8; Vernon Gearey’s triple, Kingsthorpe BC beat Paul Green’s triple, Northampton Express BC 29-9; Mick Spear’s triple, Kingsthorpe BC beat Mark Courtney’s triple, Northampton Whyte Melville BC 17-10

National results

LATEST results from national competitions.

Ladies Champion of Champion Singles first round: Janet Ashby, Northampton West End BC beat Billie Swift, Abbey Park BC 21-18

Mixed Fours first round: Debbie Cadd’s rink, Abington BC beat Adam Hawkins’ rink, Abington BC 22-15; Chris Bland’s rink, Northampton Express BC beat Mark Dickens’ rink, St Crispin BC 19-13

Men’s Senior Singles preliminary round: Michael Moulton, Heyford BC beat Kevin Mawson, Kislingbury BC 21-19

Men’s Senior Pairs preliminary round: Kevin Mawson & partner, Kislingbury BC beat Ivan Wilson & partner, Kingsthorpe BC 23-15

Top Club preliminary round: Desborough Town BC A beat Abington BC A 3-2; Bugbrooke BC A beat Northampton Express BC A 3-2; Brackley & District BC A beat Roade BC A 3-2; Northampton West End BC A beat Kingsthorpe BC B 5-0

Club Two Fours first round: St Crispin BC A beat Abington BC C 48-36; Northampton West End BC A beat Northampton Express BC B 43-31