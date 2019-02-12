Boss Boyd salutes Saints' milestone men

Chris Boyd has hailed 'modern legend' Alex Waller after the prop made his 250th Saints appearance last Saturday.

Waller emerged from the bench during the second half to help his side secure a 59-33 Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final success against Newcastle Falcons.

Cobus Reinach

The victory sets up a final clash with Saracens at Franklin's Gardens on Sunday, March 17.

Waller is well-versed when it comes to showpieces against Sarries, having scored the winning try in the Premiership final of 2014.

The Academy product has continued to forge a hugely commendable career at his boyhood club.

And Boyd, who became Saints boss last summer, said: "Alex Waller is one of the modern legends of the club.

"He got through his 250th game and he's just a great club man who bleeds Saints.

"Those sort of guys are gold in your club."

Cobus Reinach also hit a milestone in last weekend's win.

The South African scrum-half, who has scored 11 tries in 18 games this season, was making his 50th Saints appearance.

And Boyd said: "Coby has been great for us this year.

"He was frustrated last season because he had to share game time and he's got Alex Mitchell nipping at his heels but he's been great for us.

"It was great to celebrate 50 appearances for Coby."