Boss Boyd discusses Barrow's departure from Saints

Chris Boyd has explained the reasons behind Dom Barrow's departure from Saints.

The boss says the emergence of talented youngsters such as Alex Coles and Alex Moon would have meant Barrow's game time would have been limited going forward.

Saints parted company with Barrow by mutual consent on Monday.

The lock had only made seven appearances in Northampton colours, with his most recent outing coming against Leicester Tigers in the Premiership Rugby Cup on January 26.

Injuries hampered the 25-year-old after he joined last summer following a stint at La Rochelle.

And when asked how he feels Barrow will reflect on his stay at Saints, Boyd said: "He'll probably look back on it and be frustrated.

"He got injured early, came back, had a little opportunity and then got injured again.

"When he came back we've had a couple of the local boys progressing nicely so it looked like potentially limited game time with him going forward.

"We got our heads together and agreed it would be better for him to look for opportunities elsewhere.

"We all wish Dom well on his continuation of his rugby career."