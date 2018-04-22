Biggar can't wait to line up alongside Saints' England stars

Dan Biggar has highlighted Dylan Hartley and Courtney Lawes as two stars he can't wait to line up alongside at Saints next season.

British & Irish Lions ace Biggar will switch to Northampton from Ospreys this summer, bringing a wealth of experience with him.

The fly-half has won 62 caps for Wales, squaring up to England duo Hartley and Lawes on a few occasions.

And now he is looking forward to being on the same team as them, especially as he has been subjected to a few trademark Lawes tackles in the past.

"Spending a bit of time with Courtney in the summer (with the Lions), he's a really good bloke and he's a player you would want to have in your team rather than playing against, which is pretty unpleasant!," Biggar said.

"He's got me a couple of times so it would be nice for a couple of years not to have him coming at me and to have him on the same team.

"I've heard a lot of massively good things about Dylan and how he leads the team on and off the field so those two guys stand out for me.

"I'm looking forward to spending time with them and playing alongside them."