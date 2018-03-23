Barwell: Myler has been one of Saints' best

Keith Barwell has hailed Stephen Myler as 'one of our best' after it was confirmed the fly-half would be leaving Saints this summer.

Myler moved to Saints after switching codes in 2006 and has gone on to become a hugely influential figure at Franklin's Gardens.

He was man of the match in both finals in 2014, steering Saints to Challenge Cup and Premiership glory.

And he has also won several other trophies since joining the club, becoming Saints' second all-time top points scorer, behind Paul Grayson, in the process.

He has amassed 2,618 points in 325 appearances to date.

And Barwell, chairman for much of Myler's time at Saints, said: “It’s difficult to single out individuals as rugby is such a team game, but with ‘Smyler’ it’s easy to make an exception.

“Stephen has been one of our best. He is a true club man. And, like every supporter, we will miss him and his style of play.

“On behalf of the Barwell family, everyone at the club and all Saints supporters we wish him every success and happiness in his future.”