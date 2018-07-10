Superb Williams lands European silver on her Great Britain track debut

Northampton athlete Emily Williams celebrates her European Championship silver medal
Northampton runner Emily Williams claimed a superb silver medal on her Great Britain track debut in the girls’ 1500m at the European Athletics Under-18 Championships in Gyor in Hungary.

Northampton School for Girls pupil Williams, who runs for Kettering Town Harriers, was earning her first full GB & Northern Ireland vest.

She showed brilliant composure to take second place in a race dominated by Ireland’s Sarah Healey.

Williams, who qualified with ease in the heats earlier in the weekend, ran a controlled race, striding away to take the silver.

As the pace picked up over the final lap, a gap opened for the top three and the Northampton athlete managed to hold her form in the closing stages.

Afterwards, Williams said: “Oh my gosh, it sounds unbelievable (to be a European U18 silver medallist).

“I’ve mixed between the 1500m and 800m all season and I think my speed really helped me in the final part of the race.

“I was nervous – but I could see that three of us had moved away from the others.

“The pace picked up with 200m to go and I knew I had to go with it because I really wanted a medal.”