ANGLING: National gong for Nene’s Mick

NORTHAMPTON Nene’s Mick Dimmock is being given a national award for his dedication to junior coaching.

After some 20 years devoting time to helping bring new blood into the sport, the formerly unsung hero has been given an Angling Trust ‘Award for Excellence’.

A licensed Level 2 coach – as well as part of the county’s angling action group and Nene head bailiff – Mick, though admitting to being ‘passionate about getting youngsters into fishing’, is still surprised by being singled out from among so many across the country.

Announcing the award, AT chief executive Mark Lloyd said it was for his ‘commitment to promoting fishing to new anglers’, and highlighted the semi-retired minibus-driver’s efforts not just on his home turf, but in helping other coaches and the Canal Rivers Trust with ‘try fishing’ events across a very wide area.

WHITE Hart Flore old guys were on a roll at Tofts with Mark Forbes hitting 236-5...ahead of Tom Griffiths 180-15 and Glen Tilson 117-11!

SPORTS & Social (SAS) didn’t do too bad at Peatling Parva, either, with six landing 100lb or more.

Lee Cox had 190lb ahead of Steve Potter 175lb and Matt Elson 157lb.

WHITE Hart Flore, Barby Banks: Dave James 128lb, Dave Griffiths 102lb, Keith Bishop 90lb.

TOVE Valley, Lakeside: Ed Blaine 81lb, Hayden Edwins 55-9, Rob Dzialak 54-11.

RINGER Baits are back on top in the feedermasters at the halfway stage – second on Larford Lakes led by Steve, second overall with 98lb – after previous leaders The Dambusters slipped up.

BROTHERS Steve and Phil Ringer are on international duty in Italy for the Euro-championships.

FLORE & Brockhall, Dennetts: Terry Smith 67lb, Steve Smith 24-4, Rob Rawlins 24-2.

NENE/Towcester, Flecknoe: Brian Beard 63-12, Dave Gibbins 47-10, Mick Goodridge 43-8.

CASTLE Ashby: Wed., Mick Wadham 49-6, Paul Robinson 40-8, Chris Camplin 33-12; Sat., Keith Garratt 67-2, Mick Hewlett 48-6, Courtney Hewlett 47lb; Sun., C Hewlett 34-8, Richard Dunkley 19-12, Andy Jones 19-4.

COUNTY Vets, Canons, silverfish: Paul Lafflin 19-12, Bob Spencer 10-8, John Lewis 8-7.

CASTLE, Canons, silverfish: Jeff Rice 11-8, J Lewis 11-4, B Spencer 10-14.

TOWCESTER have gone 21st Century, offering club-cards on-line at www.t-daa.uk – selling three in the first two days.

BROWNING Northampton Black have won this year’s 10-teams-of-four MK canal spring league.

STANWICK saw Paul Snelson bank a 34-10 this week and Matt Goodwin a 26.