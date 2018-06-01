ANGLING: Labosquet the big winner in Matrix opener

Off to a flying start – that’s the four-leg Matrix Commercial Championships set to take in four different waters over the weeks to come.

Sunday’s opener was on Makins where Jason Labosquet had a runaway win with 159-14 of carp on the pole – way, way, ahead of Dave Brown on 92-4 and Phil Canning with 79-10.

The first match was a sell-out with 50 fishing, and the series is likely to provide a good payout for the eventual winners.

KEEN to get some in before a (later cancelled) hospital appointment, dyed-in-the-wool White Hart Flore matchman Mick Reynolds opted for a pleasure session on Bishops Bowl’s Eastwell Lake.

Once settled in he fished three-metres to hand with double-caster on a 16 to net 42lb of tench to 7lb... while pal Ken Hazel had a few bream and a cracking rudd of 1-12.

ABINGTON’s Vince Battams is still flying high after netting a 20-6 common on Bank Holiday Monday, and getting it from the club’s park lake – a water he has spent so much time helping restore to glory.

LOOKING for a mega-slab?

Bradwell Lake on the edge of Milton Keynes has just produced a 14-15 to Paul Andrews.

WHITE Hart Flore, Tofts: Dave Chapman 173lb, Dave James 158lb, Paul Jackson 118. Club oldies, midweek, Flecknoe: Ted Adams 69-4, Jeff Wiggins 42-3, Ron Collins 32-8.

SPORTS & Social, Biggin, Oundle: Tony Glanfield 98-8, Nick Antonacci 88lb, Jeff Rice 64lb.

GLEBE, Peatling Parva: Paul Latter 55-7, Ron Sandle 53-7, Dave Jones 49-2.

CASTLE Ashby: Wed., Brickyard, Kev Taylor 36-12, Mick Hewlett 34-4, Ron Coles 30-6; Sat., Brickyard, Courtney Hewlett 49-8, M Hewlett 40-8, Chris Garrett 36-4; Sun., Grendon, Bob Reed 80-8 (carp), Trevor Dunk 31-12, Andy Jones 24-12.

TOWCESTER Vets, Barby Banks: Keith Nightingale 31-4, Les Goodridge 17-4, Chris Howard 16-12.

FLORE & Brockhall Barby Banks: Steve Smith 26lb, Rob Rawlins 24lb, Brian Johnson 22lb.

ENTRANTS in Abington’s next match (June 17) are being asked to stand at their pegs for a minute’s silence in memory of the late Geoff Howe, which will make it a memorial match with a difference.

The club’s latest Abington Park lake sweep fell to Malc Bunyard with a six bream 12-15.

Alan Lee was next with 8lb, then John Gamble with 2lb.

NENE/Towcester, Silver Lake: Tosh Saunders 5-7, John Balhatchett 3-10, Bob Eales 3-4.

FIXTURES: June 22-24, Charity fest, Linford Lakes, two places left.