ANGLING: Boyce bags the win in canal encounter

The best canal peg he’d pulled in 40 odd years at the drawbag – that was Tommy Boyce’s good luck on the Kennett & Avon.

And, using his craftsmanship to the full, he made the most of it in style – methodically bagging up with 27lb of hybrids and skimmers on his way to winning a 108 peg canal league match.

A regular with Drennan Oakwood, and still on a high, he said: “As soon as I saw it I just knew it was the best canal peg I’d ever pulled...and it lived up to expectations.”

TOWN’s Steve Ringer came back from Hungary’s Walterlands Classic with a bronze medal (31 kilo, carp) from the individual feeder match. The previous two days had seen a pole-and-float team event, first leg of which, fishing for Daiwa England, Steve won with 40 kilo.

TOWCESTER are putting in a lot of hard work using a £4,000 Environment Agency grant to improve their Astwell Mill.

Sunday’s work party spread half-a-tonne of Siltex silt-buster from a boat, and did a lot of ‘tree management’, too.

A 48-hour ‘Active Baits’ do on Drayton, with teams representing England, Poland and Lithuania, saw 16 rods sharing scores of carp to 22lb and raising £800 for charity.

STANWICK is on a roll with at least 10 carp between 20lb and 30-2 this week. Pat Connell had the largest with the next being Pete Day’s 28-8.

MEADOWLANDS, spring league: Mark Casemore 164-6, Dan Lee 162-4, Neil Russell 145-12.

WHITE Hart Flore, Tofts: Mick Wheeler 154lb, Dave Chapman 137lb, Dave James 129lb; club oldies, midweek, Tofts, Jeff Wiggins 114-10, Ted Adams 85-8, Glen Tilson 71-8.

BISHOPS BOWL: Jason Shirley 124-8, Andy Wiffen 101-10, Dave Smart 70-8.

CASTLE Ashby: midweek, Brickyard, Mick Hewlett 54-2, Nigel Baxter 37-12, Frank Pizamenti 19-12; Sat., Brickyard, Courtney Hewlett 51-8, Steve Smith 29-12, Keith Garrett 18-14; Sun., Grendon, M Hewlett 29-4, Richard Dunkley 28-8, Paul Robinson 28lb. Eleven topped 21lb.

WELLINGBOROUGH, delayed final canal winter league round: Andy Robins top from 41 with 5-14 with his Browning Black top team on the day.

Welly’boro A topped the league, nine points, with Browning Grey and Browning Central Silverlite tied on 14.

The latter’s Carl Smith was series individual champ for the second year running.

ABINGTON, Mill Cotton: Vince Battams 23lb, Dave Huth 14-12, Paul Scrivener 13-10.

FLORE & Brockhall, Barby Banks: Jim Tanser 20lb, Steve Smith 16lb, Rob Rawlins 9-14.

CASTLE spring-league, Canons: Dave Cantrell 15-2, John Lewis 13-8, Jeff Rice 11-10.