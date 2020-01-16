Three new giant shoe sculptures installed around Northampton town centre

Three new giant shoe sculptures have been installed around Northampton town centre this week - months after the originals were vandalised.

A green and red boot has been placed on St Giles Street, a black and red Chelsea boot is outside the train station and a multi-coloured brogue is in Sol Central.

The fibre-glass statues are the latest in a trail of 12 to be dotted around the town centre as part of the #CelebrateNorthampton programme from the summer.

Two stilettos and a Doc Martens shoe were originally installed in Market Square, Guildhall Road and Abington Street in July but had to be removed in October after the vandalism.

A Chronicle & Echo Freedom of Information request revealed the shoes, which cost £42,000 to produce, have been part funded by Northampton Borough Council to the sum of £34,272, with the rest from sponsors.

Businesses sponsors include Jeffery West, Steffan’s Jewellers, Grosvenor Shopping, Starbucks, University of Northampton, Royal & Derngate theatres and Destination Nene Valley.

The sculptures were designed and created by Noel Blakeman to represent shoes from Northampton's heritage.

Noel said in July: “As a local artist, I feel it is important to engage the local community with public art projects that acknowledge and promote the rich history and feeling of the town”.

A 'shoe sculpture trail map is due to be available online and from The Guildhall soon, a council spokesman said.