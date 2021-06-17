Father’s Day UK 2021

With Father’s Day imminent, you may worry you haven’t left enough time to pick up a present.

If you want to let dad know how much you love him but you still haven’t found the right gift, don’t panic: you’re not alone. Research from money.co.uk reveals that almost a fifth of Brits (16 per cent) are undecided as to what they’re treating their dad to this Father’s Day.

It’s not too late though to buy your dad a subscription, however, a gift that gives and gives.

The gift of a subscription service - be it for monthly beer deliveries, a regular supply of bread, or razor for shaving- is a wonderful way of providing a jolt of joy to a father’s life on a regular basis.

In our experience, as well, most good subscription services will ensure the contents of their boxes are worth more than your outlay, so you will come out better off than paying for individual items.

Here’s some of the best you can buy right now.

The Personal Barber The Personal Barber £24.95 Best for: a smooth shave A gorgeous for any man who shaves regularly (or irregularly, come to that). Your first delivery will come with a safety razor, brush, and tips on a close, clean shave. After that, each 4-6 weeks you'll receive ten blades, shaving cream or calm, and two extra shaving related products. A perfect means of introducing traditional shaving into your life - and a little luxury to something that can seem like an obligation.

Gadget Discovery Club Gadget Discovery Club £33.00 Best for: tech fiends Swoon at new tech releases? The Gadget Discovery Club will have your heart aflutter. Each month a new, state of the art bit of kit will arrive, from smart home devices, to music smart tech, wearables, and more. Reliable brands like Google, Philips and Samsung provide the gear. You don't have to be super savvy, though - on sign-up, you'll be asked for your level of interest, from 'not that tech savvy,' up to 'gadget geek', by way of 'frequent gadget user.' This way your goodies will be tailored to match your interest. Chose from a monthly subscription, or a full-year plan.

Bakedin Bread Baking Club Bakedin Bread Baking Club £10.99 Best for: Dads who adore bread (and being in the kitchen) This one is for all the dads who found their inner Paul Hollywood during lockdown and now fancy themselves as something of a master baker. Your dad will receive a different bread recipe to master every month. The kit contains a step-by-step recipe card, all the dry ingredients perfectly weighed out, plus a few handy extras too. Dad will get all the ingredient weights and measurements too, so if he loves it he will be able to make it again and again.

Craft Gin Club Craft Gin Club £44.05 Best for: discovering delicious gins Craft Gin Club pride themselves on their collection of world renowned small batch gins. They have an exclusive members club and select a new batch of gins to test each month. Over the course of a year, members of the Craft Gin Club receive six gins from the UK and six from the rest of the world, within a bundle box. There are also bundles specifically to gift your gin loving dad, including the Father's Day Bundle and the Dad's Perfect Night in bundle. Right now, you can only get 20 per cent off socks bought with Father's Day bundles using code 'FathersDay', so your dad can get comfy, put his feet up and enjoy his new gin.

The Wine List The Wine List £19.00 Best for: an oenophile The Wine List aims to help everyone enjoy more wine, and also learn more about it. Every month, dad will be provided with the learning materials and community needed to learn about wine. He will, of course, also be provided with incredible and interesting wines so that you can practice your new techniques each month. This is a subscription focused not just on enjoying a good drink learning how to identify flavours, varietals, and appreciate wine to it's fullest.

Abel and Cole's Monthly Organic Cheese Club Abel and Cole's Monthly Organic Cheese Club £15.50 Best for: fromage - fresh! This roster of ravishing cheeses changes every month. Add one to your order to arrive every four weeks and you'll be set to receive a new line-up every month. You can, however, just order a one-off box or have delivery from every two every eight weeks if you wish. Each box contains four especially selected organic cheeses; perfect for the dairy loving dad.

BeerBods BeerBods £10.00 Best for: those fond of a brew 8 beers every 8 weeks, £24 BeerBods are now the wise old sages of the beer subscription service world, with their unique form of sociable drinking more valuable than ever during lockdown. The model is simple: sign up to their club and you'll get 8 beers delivered every 8 weeks. Drink them when you like or set aside Thursdays at 9pm, when social media channels are alive with chat about that week's beer, often with the brewers joining in. The beer is of a high standard and, besides the occasional classic, the 'bods are continually unearthing new gems.