With the EuroMillions jackpot hitting £185m, we’ve mapped out the ultimate spending spree — from prime London real estate to a superyacht — and still ended up with millions rolling in every year.

The EuroMillions jackpot has hit an eye-watering £185 million for Tuesday’s draw, and let’s be honest - we’ve all wondered how we’d spend it. So we’ve taken a fantasy shopping spree and built the ultimate millionaire’s lifestyle, from a London base fit for royalty to a sprawling ranch in the States, with a French getaway and a luxury yacht thrown in for good measure.

The fun part? After all that indulgence, you’d still have enough left over to bank more than £4.3 million a year in interest without lifting a finger. That’s right - your money making money, while you decide which home to visit next.

£25 million Mayfair penthouse

First stop is London’s most exclusive postcodes. Think sweeping views over Hyde Park, a private cinema, and a lift that takes you straight from the car to your living room. Mayfair is where the old money and the new money meet - and there’s a three-storey glass-walled penthouse, listed at £25m, that ticks every box.

£7 million countryside estate in the Cotswolds

When the city gets too much, hop in the Bentley and retreat to the rolling hills. We spotted a Grade II-listed manor, set in 40 acres with stables, a walled garden and guest cottages - it’s pure period drama material. Yours for £7m - and yes, we’ve factored in the Aga.

£4 million villa in Provence

For long lunches and lavender fields, nothing beats the South of France. A high-end French property company is currently listing a seven-bedroom stone villa near Gordes, and it has a pool, vineyard views and a kitchen designed for serious cooking. On the market at £4m, it’s a slice of rural French bliss.

£12 million California ranch

Because every lottery winner needs an American base. If you trawl the real estate listings in california, you’ll find a Santa Barbara estate offers 500 acres of privacy, its own vineyards, horse trails, and a main house with wraparound verandas to watch the sun drop over the hills. Listed at £12m, it’s a cowboy dream with Hollywood polish.

£20 million superyacht

If you’re going to own a fleet of properties, you need a way to hop between them in style. Enter a 300ft superyacht, complete with helipad, swimming pool, and enough cabins for you, the family, and a dozen friends. There’s one in a superyacht brokerage that could be yours for around £20m - and yes, we’ll throw in the crew.

That’s a grand total of £68 million on bricks, mortar and floating palaces, leaving £117 million still sitting in the bank. Even if you tuck that away in something modest paying 3.7% interest, that’s more than £4.3 million every single year without touching the original jackpot.

