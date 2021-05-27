It’s beloved by Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg, but what is SafeMoon? Our expert talks us through how to buy the new cryptocoin

Snoop Dogg is reported as being an early investor in cryptocurrency SafeMoon

SafeMoon – the new cryptocurrency taking the market by storm – continues to soar in popularity since its April launch.

The growth of SafeMoon, coupled with its online slogan, has drawn comparisons to the surge in popularity of another cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

After an initial sharp share price increase of 910%, the digital token’s value has risen to $0.000006 in the last 24 hours (7 May 2021).

It is the latest cryptocurrency to have seen a spike in interest since the turn of the year, following on from the success of Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Ripple XRP in recent weeks.

Here’s what we know about SafeMoon.

What is SafeMoon?

Due to its newness on the market, little is known about the US-based SafeMoon.

Its website carries the slogan ‘Safely to the Moon’ - a play on the phrase first mooted by WallStreetBets on Reddit in an attempt to hype up the price of Dogecoin.

And, while it has big ambitions, its current market value is someway below the $1 dollar threshold - but has experienced a steady increase in price since its launch.

Its founders have been holding ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions to reassure potential investors of its legitimacy due to the unregulated nature of cryptocurrencies.

This lack of regulation means its transaction costs are less - making it an attractive tool or investment for people to move digital money around the world.

How does SafeMoon work?

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, SafeMoon claims it will reward people who buy its token and hold on to it rather than trade - for which there are penalties in place.

It will impose a 10 percent penalty tax fee on sellers and redistribute five percent of this tax to other people who already own the cryptocurrency.

Some experts say this is high risk as SafeMoon’s success relies heavily on more and more people buying the currency to keep the price up.

SafeMoon’s Facebook page states: “Remember, getting to the moon takes time and the longer you hold the more tokens you pick up.”

Could SafeMoon rival Dogecoin?

Dogecoin, founded in 2012 as a joke, has drawn widespread attention from high-profile personalities such as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Dogecoin, at the time of writing, has a market price of close to $0.40 according to CoinDesk - the result of an 8,092% increase in value since the start of 2021.

How can I buy SafeMoon in the UK?

Users can buy SafeMoon by setting up a crypto wallet on the Binance Chain Network and add Binance (BNB) coins to your account.

From here, users can essentially swap BNB for SafeMoon tokens.

As with most cryptocurrencies, there have been mixed reviews so far with one reddit user saying: “I completely agree that once they get listed on an exchange this could easily blow up.”

The world of cryptocurrencies can be a tricky field to navigate for the uninitiated.

In October 2020, Brits were banned from buying some cryptocurrencies after a rise in the number of people making bad investments and losing money.