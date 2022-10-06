Over half of adults dream of owning a business – but half admit they have ‘no idea’ what would be suit them

A poll of 2,000 adults found events planning services, hair and beauty care, and a restaurant or café are the types of enterprise which appeal the most.

And 64 per cent of those who aspire to run a company think they have the traits needed to make their goal a success.

However, 53 per cent of everyone polled know ‘very little’ about starting a business.

While 57 per cent believe they’d need outside help if heading one up.

Most Popular

Developed with insights from a leading careers expert, the test reveals what kind of company you have the attributes to start from scratch.

It's based on personality traits like your ability to cope with stress, your levels of creativity, self-discipline and more.

By answering a series of questions, the tool will reveal whether you’re tailor-made to sell clothing, have what it takes to make a splash in the travel sector, or the key to success in real estate.

Business ideas based on personality

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study was commissioned by Osome, which provides businesses with financial management tools and accountants.

The service has teamed up with career consultant, Sarah Berry, to develop a tool to help prospective business owners choose what type of company to start.

She said: "As the research suggests, lots of us like the idea of running a company someday – perhaps a venture which stems from our own personal interests or passions.

“But as is the case with many goals in life, getting started is often the most challenging step – especially if you don’t really know where to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And that’s where our tool comes in – by answering the questions, participants will be presented with a host of different possible business ideas based on their own personality.”

Seek help when needed

The study also determined what those polled think their strengths and weaknesses would be if running a business.

The most common strengths included organisational skills (28 per cent), being good with money (26 per cent), and being good at admin (25 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the biggest weaknesses are creativity (31 per cent), coping with admin (24 per cent), and maths (22 per cent).

Carried out through OnePoll, the study also determined where they feel they might need outside help in order to run a successful business.

And legal requirements (45 per cent), taxes (38 per cent), and drawing up contracts (35 per cent) emerged as the areas where they feel they might need guidance.

Sarah Berry added: “It’s easy to forget that you can actually ask for help when starting up your own business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No successful business owner was simply born with all the expertise needed to make their company a hit with customers.