The death of Nicola Bully has been ruled as accidental by a coroner, it has been confirmed.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read

The inquest into the death of Nicola Bulley, has ruled the mum-of-two died after accidently falling into cold water and drowning. Dr James Adeley, senior coroner for Lancashire, made the ruling after hearing two days of evidence about Ms Bulley’s death, which happened earlier this year.

Nicola Bulley’s body was found on February 19 in the River Wyre in Lancashire after she went missing on January 27. The 45 year-old was last seen walking her family dog Willow along the river, before she disappeared, leading to a desperate manhunt.

The inquest heard from family members of Nicola, including her partner Paul Ansell and her parents, as well as police and medical professionals.

Nicola’s GP, Dr Rebecca Gray, told proceedings that there was "nothing" in her records suggesting she was suicidal. Experts told the hearing that entering cold water can cause a person to gasp and inhale water and drown in seconds.

    After the family had finished giving evidence, their lawyer Sophie Cartwright KC said: "What happened on the river bank shortly after 9.18am was a tragic accident.

    "There has been much rumour and suspicion and speculation around Nikki’s death but the family are very clearly of the view and submit to you that that rumour and speculation is allayed completely when looking at all the evidence."

