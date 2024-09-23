Event showcases West Northamptonshire as top business destination

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Northamptonshire Council’s Economic Growth & Inward Investment Team highlighted the region’s prime position for business investment and support during the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce’s annual business exhibition at Franklin’s Gardens on Thursday, 19 September.

Joined by the South Midlands Growth Hub and Northamptonshire Business and Intellectual Property Centre (BIPC), officers were on hand to engage with exhibitors and visitors, discussing a wide range of opportunities available to both established and start-up businesses in West Northamptonshire. Attendees explored investment prospects, business support services, and funding options designed to help local companies grow and thrive.

As part of the event, visitors were invited to enter a raffle to win a luxury hamper of local produce, generously donated by local businesses including Amazon in Daventry, Creations of the Heart (Towcester), Towcester Mill Brewery, and Northampton-based Mooch, Vintage Guru, D&B Communications, and Cardew & Co. The lucky winner selected was Serena Merrison from High Voltage Systems & Services (HVSS) in Kettering.

Cllr Daniel Lister, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture & Leisure said: "The Chamber’s Business Exhibition is always a fantastic opportunity to connect with hundreds of local businesses and share the free support and funding we can offer as a local authority.

“West Northamptonshire is an ideal location for investment and business growth, and we want to ensure businesses of all sizes, at all stages of development, receive the support they need to thrive. From access to funding streams to advice on upskilling staff, finding premises, or filling vacancies, we offer a wide range of services to help our local businesses succeed.

“Economic prosperity is key to improving the lives of everyone in West Northamptonshire, and we are committed to working collaboratively with partners and stakeholders to achieve this."

Finalists for this year’s Chamber Business Awards were also announced at the event with 8 West Northamptonshire businesses shortlisted for the two Council sponsored awards, including Proaction Martial Arts, Wallace Hind Selection Ltd, HES Sales Limited and The NX Group who were shortlisted for West Northamptonshire Business of the Year Award, and Agilico, Sedgebrook Hall, HN Communications and Great Central Plastics Ltd who were shortlisted for the West Northamptonshire Sustainability Award. The winners will be announced at the Chamber Awards on 22nd November.

For more information on the exhibition and finalists, visit the Northamptonshire Chamber website. To access a wide range of free business support, including help with sourcing funding, finding commercial premises, and more, visit the West Northamptonshire Council website.