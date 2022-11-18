England are prepared to be fined by FIFA for wearing the ‘One Love’ armband during their games at the Qatar World Cup. Fifa usually prohibit sanctioned slogans on kits, and have urged teams to not give ‘morality lessons’.

Speaking to Sky News , FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said that ‘they are braced’ for England to be fined for the armband. Whilst the armband doesn’t directly address any social issues, such as anti-LGBT laws, it is believed to promote inclusivity.

Mr Bullingham revealed to Sky News that England submitted a request around two months ago for permission to wear the multicoloured armband. He said "They haven’t given us any response to our letter.”

He continued to say “I think there’s a possibility that we might be fined. And if we are, then we’ll pay the fine. We think it’s really important to show our values. And that’s what we’ll be doing."

Most Popular

There has been a lot of controversy regarding the location of the upcoming World Cup. Despite all of the potential issues fans may face in the gulf state, The FA has made assurances gay fans would be safe to come.

Mr Bullingham said: "It’s sad for us that quite a few of our LGBTQ fans have decided not to come and I know a lot of our Three Lions Pride members are not coming. And that was frustrating because they didn’t get the information they wanted in time to make their arrangements."

England kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday (November 21). They also face United States and Wales in their group before potentially moving on to the knockout stages.