WORLD CUP 2018: 21 pubs to watch the England v Sweden match in Northampton

We did it! England are through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup and the nation is simply bursting with excitement.

Millions of people tuned on Tuesday night to watch England take on Columbia in the last 16 of the Russia World Cup

Fans at Barratts in Northampton go crazy as England go through to the quarter finals of the World Cup

The Three Lions finally won a penalty shootout against their rivals, making dreams come true for millions of football fans across the country.

In the video above Northampton fans go crazy at Barratts Snooker Club in Kingsthorpe Road.

Victory means England now face Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 3pm and the match will be live on BBC.

And what’s more the weather is looking superb with sunshine forecast throughout the day in Northampton with highs of 28C.

Dozens of places will be showing the match across town and we have picked out 22 of our favourites to watch all the action.

