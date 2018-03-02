VIDEO: 'School is closed, school is closed' - Northampton head sings Frozen in priceless snow day video message

A Northampton primary head teacher informed his pupils that school would be closed today with a re-worded rendition of a Disney classic.

Head teacher of Woodland View Primary School in Grange Park, Mark Thomas, posted a YouTube clip informing pupils of the impending snow day yesterday.

But the clip already looks destined to be a viral sensation having been viewed more than 1,500 times in less than a day.

In it Mr Thomas, wearing a thick hat, scarf and coat begins to sing a re-worded version of the song Let it Go, from Disney's smash hit Frozen.

"Snow blows white on Grange Park tonight," he begins to sing, "not a footprint to be seen."

"A kingdom of isolation and it looks like I'm the king."

Getting into full swing and making a good stab of a high-pitched voice, he continues: "The wind is howling, like the swirling storm inside.

"Couldn't keep school open - heaven knows I tried.

"Don't let kids in, don't them see them see - be the headteacher I always wanted to be."

And just over a minute in Mr Thomas - whose video has gone down a storm with parents at the small primary - breaks into full chorus.

"School is closed, school is closed, I can't open up on Friday," he sings.

"School is closed, school is closed, I'm afraid we've locked the doors.

"I don't care what they're going to say let the storm rage on - were going to have snow day."

To see the full video, watch the Youtube link above.