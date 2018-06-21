Viagogo refund Northampton Rod Stewart superfan after Chron appeal

A Northampton woman, who was left heartbroken after she was turned away from her idol's concert in Las Vegas, has been repaid thanks to help from the Chronicle & Echo.

Kim Russell, of Wootton Fields, purchased two tickets for her and her partner from the heavily criticised ticket resale website Viagogo back in December to watch Rod Stewart perform at Caesars Palace earlier this month.

But after spending just over £3,000 on a week-long trip to see the Maggie May singer, the hairdresser was refused entry at the hotel door as her tickets were void.

She claims Viagogo sold the tickets on twice and a member of staff at Caesars Palace told her that if she and her partner would have arrived minutes earlier they could have watched the show instead of the duplicate ticket owners.

Following a Chron article published yesterday (June 20) Viagogo have now reimbursed Kim £340 to cover the cost of the Las Vegas ticket price.

The hairdresser said: "I'm obviously glad to have a refund but here's to hoping that Viagogo do the right thing and pay out to all people who have been in the same situation."

Viagogo also sent Kim a £200 voucher and called Kim to apologise but she said it's highly doubtful the voucher will be accepted by future events.

"£300 plus doesn't really make up for the stress both my partner and I have gone through. It's not the financial side of it."

"I have used them in the past with no trouble but now I'm just dealing direct with the main sellers for venues from now on.

Viagogo have told her that the firm is looking into how the e-tickets were resold twice.

"Nothing will make up for not seeing Rod at Caesars Palace, I'm afraid."

Just last month the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) referred the secondary ticket site to National Trading Standards after “failures to make changes to misleading pricing information on its website” following an upheld ruling by the ASA, published in March.



Viagogo was told to stop claiming that there is “100 per cent guarantee” for entry after Sheeran's tour promoters warned fans last year that those who had purchased Viagogo tickets would not be allowed entry to the concerts in a crack down on ticket touts.

Viagogo has been approached for comment.