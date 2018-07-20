Two Northampton parks named among the best in England

Delapré Park and Abington Park in Northampton have once more been named as two of the best green spaces in England.

They will continue to display the Green Flag Award with this year marking six years in a row for Deplaré Park and five years for Abington Park.

Abington Park has also been highly commended for its beauty.

The parks have retained their Green Flag Award status following 'the council’s commitment' of meeting standards for providing local communities with accessible, clean and safe green spaces.

Cabinet member for environment councillor Mike Hallam said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive the Green Flag Award for not just one, but two parks in the town.

“It’s a great achievement and clearly demonstrates the care and attention given by the Friends of Abington Park and Friends of Delapre Abbey groups, the many other volunteers, our grounds maintenance contractor and Park Rangers, who all work hard to keep the parks at their best.

“The public also have a huge part to play in the upkeep and cleanliness of the parks and I’d like to remind people to continue to respect these spaces by clearing up after themselves when they visit.”

The awards are an international mark of quality, which recognise and reward well managed parks and green spaces, and set a benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces.

The Green Flag Award announcement comes during the Love Parks Week activities, which conclude this Saturday with a Teddy Bear’s Picnic and litter pick at Bradlaugh Fields and an Alfie Bear’s picnic at West Hunsbury Country Park.