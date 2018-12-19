Stagecoach bus service changes in Northampton over Christmas period

Most bus services wind down over the festive period but a two special services run on Christmas Day - handy getting back from that cheeky pint!
Major changes will be in force in Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, with only a smattering of buses in operation on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
SATURDAY DECEMBER 22
a normal Saturday service will run
SUNDAY DECEMBER 23
a normal Sunday service will run
MONDAY DECEMBER 24
a Saturday service will run with the following exceptions:
Northampton Service 1 Northampton - Weston Favell - Rectory Farm
The following journeys will not run:
2057, 2127, 2157, 2227 & 2257 Northampton to Rectory Farm
2132, 2202, 2232, 2302 & 2332 Rectory Farm to Northampton
Northampton Service 2 Camp Hill - Briar Hill - Northampton - Thorplands - Blackthorn
The 1958 & 2028 journeys from Rectory Farm will only run to Stagecoach Depot, Far Cotton
Northampton Service 7 Grange Park - Wootton - Northampton - Moulton Park
The following journeys will not run:
2043, 2143, 2213, 2243 & 2303 Northampton to Moulton Park
2055 Northampton Rail Station to Moulton Park
2110, 2140, 2210, 2240, 2310 & 2330 Moulton Park to Northampton
2121 & 2151 Northampton to Grange Park
2140 & 2211 Grange Park to Northampton
Northampton Service 9 Northampton - St James - Duston
The following journeys will not run:
2100, 2130, 2200 & 2230 Northampton General Hospital to Duston
2051, 2121, 2151 Duston to Northampton General Hospital
2221 & 2251 Duston to Northampton town centre
The 2026 New Duston will only run to Northampton town centre
The 2030 Northampton General Hospital will only run to Northampton town centre
Northampton Service 15/15A Acre Lane - Northampton - St Giles Park
The following journeys will not run:
2054, 2154 & 2254 Northampton to St Giles Park
2122, 2222, 2322 St Giles Park to Northampton
Northampton Service 16 Holly Lodge Drive - Kingsthorpe - Northampton - Weston Favell - Ecton Brook
The following journeys will not run:
2036, 2106, 2136, 2206, 2236 & 2306 Northampton to Ecton Brook
2113, 2143, 2213, 2243, 2313, 2343 Ecton Brook to Northampton
2055, 2125, 2155, 2225 & 2302 Northampton to Sunnyside
2121, 2151, 2221, 2251 & 2327 Sunnyside to Northampton
Northampton Service 50 Northampton - Pineham - Swan Valley
A normal Monday to Friday service will run
Northampton Service 51 Overstone - Weston Favell - Northampton - Brackmills
A normal Monday to Friday service will run except the 2123 Northgate to Brackmils and 2207 Brackmills to Northgate will not run
Northampton Service 53 Weston Favell - Ecton Brook - Brackmills
A normal Monday to Friday service will run
Rugby Service D1/D2 Coton Park - Rugby - DIRFT - Daventry - Northampton
The following journeys will not run:
2007, 2107 & 2330 Brownsover to Crick
2104 Crick to Rugby Gateway
2108, 2208, 2308 Daventry to Monksmoor
2021, 2121, 2221 & 2321 Monksmoor to Daventry
2204 & 2314 Crick to Rugby Rail Station
2210 Rugby Gateway to Rugby Clifton Road
2310 DIRFT to Daventry
2337 Daventry to Northampton
The 1925 from Northampton will only run to Daventry Bus Station
Northampton Service D3 Grange Estate - Daventry - Weedon - Flore - Nether Heyford - Northampton
The following journeys will not run:
2040, 2140 & 2240 Daventry to Grange Estate
2015 & 2244 Northampton to Daventry & Grange Estate
2158 Daventry to Northampton
Northampton Service W7 Wellingborough - Bedford (Station Link)
A normal Monday to Friday service will run
Kettering Service X4 Peterborough - Kettering - Northampton
The following journeys will not run:
2215 Northampton to Corby
2245 & 2345 Corby to Kettering
2315 Northampton to Kettering
The 2115 Northampton to Corby will only run to Kettering town centre
Northampton Service X7 Leicester - Market Harborough- Northampton - Milton Keynes
The 2015 Milton Keynes to Northampton will leave at 1950 and run 25 minutes earlier throughout
Kettering Service X44 Wellingborough - Earls Barton - Brackmills
A normal Monday to Friday service will run
Northampton Service X47 Northampton - Wellingborough - Rushden Lakes - Raunds
The following journeys will not run:
2058, 2158 & 2258 Chowns Mill to Wellingborough
2128 & 2228 Wellingborough to Chowns Mill
2328 Wellingborough to Raunds
CHRISTMAS DAY
no service apart from the following:
Northampton Special 106 - St James - Moulton Park - click here for timetable
Northampton Special 107 - Overstone - Drapery - Moulton Park - click here for timetable
BOXING DAY
no service apart from the following:
Northampton Service 50 - click here for timetable
Northampton Service X46 - click here for timetable
Northampton Special 106 - St James - Moulton Park - click here for timetable
Northampton Special 107 - Overstone - Drapery - Moulton Park - click here for timetable
THURSDAY 27 and Friday 28 DECEMBER
a Saturday service will run with the following exceptions:
Northampton Service 50 Northampton - Pineham - Swan Valley
A normal Monday to Friday service will run
Northampton Service 51 Overstone - Weston Favell - Northampton - Brackmills
A normal Monday to Friday service will run
Northampton Service 53 Weston Favell - Ecton Brook - Brackmills
A normal Monday to Friday service will run
Northampton Service W7 Wellingborough - Bedford (Station Link)
A normal Monday to Friday service will run
Kettering Service X44 Wellingborough - Earls Barton - Brackmills
A normal Monday to Friday service will run
SATURDAY DECEMBER 29
a normal Saturday service will run
SUNDAY DECEMBER 30
a normal Sunday service will run
NEW YEAR'S EVE
On 31st December, Stagecoach will be running the same service as 24th December (see above) with additional trips on routes 106 & 107
NEW YEAR'S DAY
no service apart from the following:
Northampton Service 50
Northampton Service X46
Northampton Service W7 - a normal Monday to Friday service
Northampton Special 106 - St James - Moulton Park
Northampton Special 107 - Overstone - Drapery - Moulton Park
JANUARY 2 – Normal service resumes