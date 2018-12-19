Stagecoach bus service changes in Northampton over Christmas period

Most bus services wind down over the festive period but a two special services run on Christmas Day - handy getting back from that cheeky pint!

Major changes will be in force in Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, with only a smattering of buses in operation on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 22

a normal Saturday service will run

SUNDAY DECEMBER 23

a normal Sunday service will run

MONDAY DECEMBER 24

a Saturday service will run with the following exceptions:

Northampton Service 1 Northampton - Weston Favell - Rectory Farm

The following journeys will not run:

2057, 2127, 2157, 2227 & 2257 Northampton to Rectory Farm

2132, 2202, 2232, 2302 & 2332 Rectory Farm to Northampton

Northampton Service 2 Camp Hill - Briar Hill - Northampton - Thorplands - Blackthorn

The 1958 & 2028 journeys from Rectory Farm will only run to Stagecoach Depot, Far Cotton

Northampton Service 7 Grange Park - Wootton - Northampton - Moulton Park

The following journeys will not run:

2043, 2143, 2213, 2243 & 2303 Northampton to Moulton Park

2055 Northampton Rail Station to Moulton Park

2110, 2140, 2210, 2240, 2310 & 2330 Moulton Park to Northampton

2121 & 2151 Northampton to Grange Park

2140 & 2211 Grange Park to Northampton

Northampton Service 9 Northampton - St James - Duston

The following journeys will not run:

2100, 2130, 2200 & 2230 Northampton General Hospital to Duston

2051, 2121, 2151 Duston to Northampton General Hospital

2221 & 2251 Duston to Northampton town centre

The 2026 New Duston will only run to Northampton town centre

The 2030 Northampton General Hospital will only run to Northampton town centre

Northampton Service 15/15A Acre Lane - Northampton - St Giles Park

The following journeys will not run:

2054, 2154 & 2254 Northampton to St Giles Park

2122, 2222, 2322 St Giles Park to Northampton

Northampton Service 16 Holly Lodge Drive - Kingsthorpe - Northampton - Weston Favell - Ecton Brook

The following journeys will not run:

2036, 2106, 2136, 2206, 2236 & 2306 Northampton to Ecton Brook

2113, 2143, 2213, 2243, 2313, 2343 Ecton Brook to Northampton

2055, 2125, 2155, 2225 & 2302 Northampton to Sunnyside

2121, 2151, 2221, 2251 & 2327 Sunnyside to Northampton

Northampton Service 50 Northampton - Pineham - Swan Valley

A normal Monday to Friday service will run

Northampton Service 51 Overstone - Weston Favell - Northampton - Brackmills

A normal Monday to Friday service will run except the 2123 Northgate to Brackmils and 2207 Brackmills to Northgate will not run

Northampton Service 53 Weston Favell - Ecton Brook - Brackmills

A normal Monday to Friday service will run

Rugby Service D1/D2 Coton Park - Rugby - DIRFT - Daventry - Northampton

The following journeys will not run:

2007, 2107 & 2330 Brownsover to Crick

2104 Crick to Rugby Gateway

2108, 2208, 2308 Daventry to Monksmoor

2021, 2121, 2221 & 2321 Monksmoor to Daventry

2204 & 2314 Crick to Rugby Rail Station

2210 Rugby Gateway to Rugby Clifton Road

2310 DIRFT to Daventry

2337 Daventry to Northampton

The 1925 from Northampton will only run to Daventry Bus Station

Northampton Service D3 Grange Estate - Daventry - Weedon - Flore - Nether Heyford - Northampton

The following journeys will not run:

2040, 2140 & 2240 Daventry to Grange Estate

2015 & 2244 Northampton to Daventry & Grange Estate

2158 Daventry to Northampton

Northampton Service W7 Wellingborough - Bedford (Station Link)

A normal Monday to Friday service will run

Kettering Service X4 Peterborough - Kettering - Northampton

The following journeys will not run:

2215 Northampton to Corby

2245 & 2345 Corby to Kettering

2315 Northampton to Kettering

The 2115 Northampton to Corby will only run to Kettering town centre

Northampton Service X7 Leicester - Market Harborough- Northampton - Milton Keynes

The 2015 Milton Keynes to Northampton will leave at 1950 and run 25 minutes earlier throughout

Kettering Service X44 Wellingborough - Earls Barton - Brackmills

A normal Monday to Friday service will run

Northampton Service X47 Northampton - Wellingborough - Rushden Lakes - Raunds

The following journeys will not run:

2058, 2158 & 2258 Chowns Mill to Wellingborough

2128 & 2228 Wellingborough to Chowns Mill

2328 Wellingborough to Raunds



CHRISTMAS DAY

no service apart from the following:

Northampton Special 106 - St James - Moulton Park - click here for timetable

Northampton Special 107 - Overstone - Drapery - Moulton Park - click here for timetable



BOXING DAY

no service apart from the following:

Northampton Service 50 - click here for timetable

Northampton Service X46 - click here for timetable

Northampton Special 106 - St James - Moulton Park - click here for timetable

Northampton Special 107 - Overstone - Drapery - Moulton Park - click here for timetable

THURSDAY 27 and Friday 28 DECEMBER

a Saturday service will run with the following exceptions:

Northampton Service 50 Northampton - Pineham - Swan Valley

A normal Monday to Friday service will run

Northampton Service 51 Overstone - Weston Favell - Northampton - Brackmills

A normal Monday to Friday service will run

Northampton Service 53 Weston Favell - Ecton Brook - Brackmills

A normal Monday to Friday service will run

Northampton Service W7 Wellingborough - Bedford (Station Link)

A normal Monday to Friday service will run

Kettering Service X44 Wellingborough - Earls Barton - Brackmills

A normal Monday to Friday service will run

SATURDAY DECEMBER 29

a normal Saturday service will run

SUNDAY DECEMBER 30

a normal Sunday service will run

NEW YEAR'S EVE

On 31st December, Stagecoach will be running the same service as 24th December (see above) with additional trips on routes 106 & 107

NEW YEAR'S DAY

no service apart from the following:

Northampton Service 50

Northampton Service X46

Northampton Service W7 - a normal Monday to Friday service

Northampton Special 106 - St James - Moulton Park

Northampton Special 107 - Overstone - Drapery - Moulton Park

JANUARY 2 – Normal service resumes