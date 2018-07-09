Road closures planned ahead of sold-out Little Mix concert in Northampton this week

Some roads will be shut in Northampton this week ahead of a sold-out concert with pop superstars Little Mix at the county cricket ground.

The show this Thursday (July 12) will see thousands of fans come to the town to see the X Factor-winning girl group play the Wantage Road venue as part of their Summer Hits Tour 2018.

Road closures will run from noon to 11pm and include closing the junctions from Abington Avenue to Clarke Road and Wellingborough Road. Park Avenue South will be closed to through-traffic, with a diversion route in place.

The junctions between both Christchurch and Wellingborough roads and Park Avenue south have also been designated as drop-off points for arriving taxis and cars.

Northamptonshire Police are advising fans not to bring bags as they may be subject to searches.

Superintendent Chris Hillery said: “It’s fantastic to see such a popular girl band coming to Northampton and the policing operation on the day aims to ensure everyone attending The Little Mix concert leaves at the end of the evening having had a safe and enjoyable time.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to ask concert-goers to be aware of their surroundings during the evening and to report anything they think is suspicious to one of our officers.”

The group, who are rumoured to be releasing a fifth album later this year, will be joined at the County Ground by 2017 X-Factor winners Rak-Su, and the award-winning Australian trio, Germain.

Since their X-Factor win in 2011, Little Mix have gone on to receive considerable recognition during their seven-year career, winning the Best British single at the 2017 Brit Awards, and two Teen Choice Awards.