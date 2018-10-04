Dog walker pulled to the ground today in Northampton assault

A woman who was walking her dogs was grabbed and pulled to the ground by a man in Northampton.

The assault happened when the woman was walking her dogs in the pocket park in Butts Road in East Hunsbury, near the junction with Granary Road, at about 5.15am.

A man approached her and started asking questions about the dogs but he then grabbed her clothing and pulled her, causing her to fall.

He then ran off in the direction of Granary Road.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said: "The suspect is described as white, in his mid-20s, about 5ft 10in, with a skinny build.

"He was wearing a baseball cap, and a dark-coloured hooded top and trousers."

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.