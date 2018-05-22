BREAKING NEWS: Northampton town centre Marks & Spencer one of 14 proposed for closure

Northampton's town centre M&S has been earmarked for closure as part of a major announcement by the high street giant.

The company will now start consulting with 96 colleagues on the proposed closure of its Abington Street store.

Northampton's Abington Street Marks & Spencer is one of 14 that have been earmarked for potential closure this morning.

The move is part of M&S’s programme to reshape its UK store estate.

Today the company has announced that 14 stores are either "proposed for closure" or "set to close".

The Abington Street store falls into the "proposed for closure category", meaning there has been no firm decision to shut its doors yet.

Head of region for East Midlands South at Marks & Spencer, Zoe Gibbard, said, “The decision to propose the closure of M&S Northampton has been a difficult one. Supporting our hard-working colleagues is our priority. We’ll be speaking with them individually over the coming weeks about what’s best for them.

“We remain committed to the area and our new store at Rushden Lakes offers customers a better M&S clothing and food experience.”

Retail, operations and property director at the company, Sacha Berendji, said: “Closing stores isn’t easy but it is vital for the future of M&S.

"Where we have closed stores, we are seeing an encouraging number of customers moving to nearby stores and enjoying shopping with us in a better environment, which is why we’re continuing to transform our estate with pace.”