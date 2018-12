A total of four are rated as Outstanding. 59 are rated Good, 10 are rated as Requires Improvement and one is rated as inadequate.

1. The Banyan Tree, 53 Bostock Avenue, Abington Small home for younger people, Outstanding (January 2018)

2. Tabs@42, Stimpson Avenue, Abington Small residential care home, Outstanding (March 2018)

3. Burlington Court, Roseholme Road, Abington Nursing or personal care for up to 102 people. Outstanding (February 2017)

4. Hillcrest House, Hillcrest Avenue, Spinney Hill Accommodation for persons who require nursing or personal care. Outstanding (June 2018)

