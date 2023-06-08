News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days

Northampton paedophile sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after admitting two assaults

He was sentenced in Birmingham
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read

A Northampton paedophile has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after admitting two assaults.

Edwin Darby, of Berry Lane, Wootton was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on May 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 67-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of assault of a girl under 13, by touching.

Edwin Darby. Photo: West Midlands Police.Edwin Darby. Photo: West Midlands Police.
Edwin Darby. Photo: West Midlands Police.
Most Popular

For one count, he was sentenced to 40 months in prison and for the other he was sentenced to 54 months, to run concurrently.

Darby is subject to a restraining order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.