Zombies take over farm near Northampton for a new film

Flesh-eating zombies have invaded the Pitsford countryside to shoot a pilot trailer for a new film, 'No Salvation'.

More than 50 actors, cast and crew from Northamptonshire have been filming part of a science-fiction film trailer this week, near Pitsford Reservoir, with the aim of securing funding to shoot a full feature length film next year.

Actors were soaked in fake blood and one cast member was chained to a tree as flesh-eating humans gnawed on his bones.

The “No Salvation” plot follows the fortunes of a handful of characters struggling to stay alive in post-apocalyptic England.

But they are captured by an organised crime gang and pitted to survive in a battle to the death against modified zombies - while online gamblers bet on their fate.

Producer Alex Duggan said: "Even though the story presents ideas the target audience will be familiar with, “No Salvation” presents a different take with the genre.

"For instance, the zombies in the film are actually living, breathing people who have been infected with a virus that reverts the host back to a primitive life form, and sends them in to a blood lust when blood is exposed in to the air.

"It also differs from the usual depiction of zombies, as the infected people slowly begin to regain cognition, but still retain their homicidal and cannibalistic tendencies."

"The film is being shot mostly throughout the Northamptonshire countryside, which the crew says immediately adds production value to the project.

"These locations, on their own, bring a very unique sense of Britishness to the project which has rarely been experienced on screen in this genre."

Scenes have been filmed this week at Steel Park, home to Corby Town Football Club, too.

The trailer is a self-funded project, directed by David Easton, written by Alan Keen and produced by Alex Duggan.