Youth function room to open at family centre in Northampton if given green light

A room for teenagers, one-to-one room and a kitchen are among plans that have been submitted to Northampton Borough Council by a Northampton family centre.

In July 2014 Northampton Borough Council agreed to grant a 25-year lease to the charity Blackthorn Good Neighbours (BGN) to convert the Pig and Whistle pub in Longmead Court, Blackthorn, into a nursery.

The move was aimed at alleviating a shortfall in the number of nursery places available in the east of Northampton. The Pig and Whistle closed down in September 2013, despite protests from some members of the local community who did not want to lose the venue.

Now the family centre has submitted plans for a new single storey extension whereby a youth function room, one-to-one room and a refreshment preparation room will be installed if given the green light.

Plans say: 'In the proposed extension, the main function room and two small rooms would be available to be open between 9-9pm on weekdays and be used for focus groups, alternative curriculum and associated functions'.

It adds: 'With the rooms being open for 12 hours it will enable young people in the local area to drop in and create a community space for young people.'

The existing building in Longmead Court is used by Northamptonshire County Council Monday - Friday from 8am - 6pm for 0-19 year olds.

Outside these hours the building is also used for fundraising events.