Youth centre idea for Northampton's former Marks & Spencer store

A senior councillor has suggested the empty Marks & Spencer store in Abington Street could be made into a hub for young people's services.

Leader of Northampton Labour group Danielle Stone said she had been impressed with an "amazingly well-resourced" youth centre she saw while visiting Berlin and believed something similar would be perfect for Northampton.

Councillor Stone (Lab, Castle) saw our version of the centre as being a hub housing the likes of Northamptonshire Association of Youth Clubs, The Lowdown and even a youth parliament-type organisation.

She said: "People I've talked to in Spring Boroughs have been supportive of the idea.

"Lots of youth organisations do a great job but, while we don't operate in total isolation, we could work closer.

"A centre could have a proper youth forum that develops strategies around sexuality or drugs or other big issues."

Councillor Stone raised the issue at a scrutiny panel examining the impact of the University of Northampton's relocation to the town centre

The two-storey shop in Abington Street has remained empty since the company closed its doors on August 11, 2018.