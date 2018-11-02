Letter: Students are making our lives a misery!

Regarding the Waterside Campus...students shouting late at night and into the early hours, with cars parked everywhere.

The residents worked hard with their housing association to get restricted parking. Parking signs went up but we have now been informed these notices must come down.

As you can imagine, the residents are not happy as it leaves the street open to more students who want to park here.

This is our community where we all pay rent, council tax and service charges.

It seems that as long as the students are kept happy, we can either put up or shut up,

Heather Bryant, bapy email