Letter: Pub music is far too loud!

Letter writer Brian Lovesy contacts the Chron this week to say he can’t understand why our pubs are so loud...

Can someone please explain to me why some town centre pubs have loud background music?

I understand that they may be late night venues, when you expect the music to be loud, but I am talking about early evening.

Look around and you will see people eating, and having to shout to be heard. From what I see, nobody is taking notice of the so called music. Background music is very nice, but that is what it should be.

Brian Lovesy, by email