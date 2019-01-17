Letter: Greyfriars wasn’t the Ritz, but it did its job

Letter writer James Chapman responds to a letter in last week’s Chron, saying that the Northampton’s Northgate Bus Station is undersized and in completely the wrong place...

It seems very likely that Mark Kennedy, writing in last week’s Chron, never uses buses or the bus station.

While I agree with much of what he says, his glaring omission is that there is no mention of the current bus station, or the fact that about half of bus users have to get on and off in the open, in the Drapery. Yes, we need to look at the positives when considering shopping in the town centre, but where were the positives from the council when it decided, against most public opinion, to build a completely undersized “bus station” in a ridiculous position?

Mark says that people talk of the old bus station “as if it was the Ritz”.

This is not true; most of us bus users thought it did a reasonable job, but accepted that because of numerous problems, it needed to be replaced, but not to be replaced with the one we have now. I am convinced that if we were to have a bigger, better positioned bus station, where all local folk could get on and off in comfort, then this would drastically improve the number of shoppers coming into town.

James Chapman, Northampton