Letter: EU cash should be used to combat homelessness

The death of 11 people who lived on the streets of Northampton in one year, despite the 2017 Homelessness Reduction Act, is dreadful news and is made worse knowing that these unfortunate individuals, in all probability, did not die from the cold but because of the homeless lifestyle they had to endure.

As a society that believes in compassion, homelessness and poverty should be top of the political agenda with the political will to make it a thing of the past.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation reports that there are more than 8,000 homeless people and 14 million people living in poverty across England today.

The UK’s EU membership fee, which we are all now aware of, is reportedly £350 million a week.

It would be a fine thing if some of this money could be repatriated to combat homelessness and poverty in the UK, when, and if, we eventually leave the EU.

God bless the souls of the deceased mentioned above and may they now Rest in Peace.

Rosemary Twelftree

By email