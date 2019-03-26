Your dog can have its day at free-to-enter dog show on Northampton park this summer

Do you think without a doubt your puppy is the cutest in Northampton? Or the Best Rescue? Maybe they have the waggiest tail?

A free-to-compete charity dog show will be held on a Northampton park this summer where every dog can have their day.

RSPCA Northamptonshire are holding the show on June 16 from 11am on Becket's Park as part of the One Fun Day national fundraising drive.

There are ten ribbons on offer - and pooches do not have to be a pedigree to enter. Registration is open on the day and there are no restrictions for who can sign up.

The classes available are:

- Most Appealing Eyes

- Loveliest Lady

- Best Rescue

- Waggiest Tail

- Junior Handler

- Cutest Puppy

- Dads and their dogs

- Handsome Fella

- Golden Oldie

- Irish Brace

The fun day for families - which will charge £2 to enter - will also have children's entertainment, bouncy castles and craft stalls supported by small businesses from across Northamptonshire.

RSPCA Northamptonshire fundraising manager Stefanie Roe said: "No where else in Northampton will have so many dogs in one day like our fun.

"It's going to be a fun day out for the whole family where all dogs are welcome.

"All funds raised will go towards helping animals in Northamptonshire, and we hope to support local businesses who will be at the fun day as well."

There will also be a national contest on that will compete with 11 other 'One Fun Day' events across the country - the pony cycle race.

Contestants will be challenged to ride a 'pony cycle' as far as possible in the time limit. The winner will be the rider who goes the furthest out of all the races across the country.