Youngsters on motorbikes and quad bikes ride over farmer's crops in Finedon

Motorbike and quad bike riders became abusive and threatened violence after a Finedon farmer confronted them for damaging his crops.

On Sunday, February 3, between 2.05pm and 2.25pm, a group of young people on four motorbikes and three quadbikes rode over crops in the fields between Milner Road and the A6, causing extensive damage.

When challenged by the farmer, they became abusive and made threats of violence.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "One of the offenders is described as a white boy, wearing a dark green parka with fur hood, black trousers and grey gloves.

"He was riding a Red Quinqo motorbike and was wearing a full-face Shoei helmet.

"Another offender was a mixed-race boy, stocky, wearing a black Nike top with white logo, black Adidas bottoms and was carrying an Adidas 'manbag' with a white logo.

"The third offender was a white boy, stocky, wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket with white stripes across the chest and down the sleeves.

"The fourth offender was a white boy with auburn/brown hair, slim , with a short beard and wearing a green jacket and Puma tracksuit bottoms.

"The fifth offender was a white girl with long brown hair tied back, wearing a black jacket."

The people in the images or anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.