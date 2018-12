A window was smashed at a house in Cavendish Drive, off Billing Road, Northampton.

An offender is believed to have smashed the glass in the back door after climbing over the gate.

However, no entry appears to have been gained to the property and nothing was stolen, Northamptonshire Police said.

The incident happened between 7pm and 8.20pm on Wednesday, December 5.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.