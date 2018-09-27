Yardley Gobion headteacher welcomed by village to new role

Pupils, parents, staff and clergy from Yardley Gobion have gathered for an official service of welcome to their new headtacher.

Yardley Gobion CE School and the wider village community joined together to mark Val Griffiths’ arrival as the head.

Mrs Griffiths joined the school in April but waited for the new academic year to have her official Commissioning Service at St Leonard’s Church.

Officiating, the Bishop of Brixworth Rt Revd John Holbrook, asked the pupils, staff, parents and church to work together to support the new head in her role.

Through readings and prayers the children and representatives from the Governing Body promised to help Mrs Griffiths,

Mrs Griffiths said: “The service was incredibly special, for me and the whole school, and we were so delighted to welcome our special guests.

“I have been made to feel so welcome by the parents and wider community since I arrived, this really is a lovely way to make it official”.

The service saw the official presentation of the keys of the school to Mrs Griffiths, alongside singing and laughter.

Mrs Griffiths was also presented with a Bible from the Diocese.

She added: “This gathering really represents the family feel of this wonderful school.

“I am very proud to be leading such an amazing group of staff and pupils and look forward to welcoming new children and families for years to come.”