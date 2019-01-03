Wrap up for 'Chilly Willy' annual charity bike ride on Northampton's roads this weekend

The annual 'Chilly Willy' charity motorcycle ride is returning to Northampton's roads this weekend.

Over 300 bikes are expected to hit the A428 on Sunday (December 6) to raise money for Northamptonshire and Warwickshire's Air Ambulance Service.

The event raised 2,800 for the Northamptonshire & Warwickshire Air Ambulance Service last year.

Every year, bikers from across the county gather at the All Seasons cafe, at Billing Garden Centre off Crow Lane, to run the 48-mile route and kick off the new year with a charitable cause.

Organiser Rich Moore said: "Chilly Willy is a treat if you want to kick off the post-Christmas blues and have some fun.

"If you aren't a rider, come down, put some money in the tin and have a cup of tea. If you are a rider, get involved and have some fun."

Chilly Willy is now in its sixth year and comes after 284 bikers came together to raise nearly £3,000 for the air ambulance service in 2018.

This year's ride will likely bring the total raised by the yearly event over the £10,000 milestone.

The meet-up begins at 11.30am and the ride out will kick off at 12 noon. All bikers/scooters over 125cc are welcome to take part and all spectators are welcome to come along too.

Rich said: "The more people we see the better. I love leading the ride each year but at the end of the day the best part is handing that cheque to the Air Ambulance Service.

"Bikers are more prone to road traffic accidents. We are so grateful that if something goes wrong on the side of the road then we know help is coming."

"Thanks to everybody that has been involved in organising this year's ride. It would not happen without your help."

The Chilly Willy route is a figure-of-eight that runs down to the outskirts of Bedford, over to Sherrington, through Olney up to Wollaston and back to the All Seasons Cafe.