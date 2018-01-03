World's biggest 5k inflatable obstacle course to visit Northamptonshire for the first time this year

Up to 5,000 thrillseekers will have the chance to conquer the world’s biggest fun-run – featuring huge inflatable obstacles and slides – when it visits Northamptonshire for the first time in 2018.

Gung-Ho! Seriously Fun 5k will take adults, and kids, back to the days of Total Wipeout, Fun House and It’s A Knockout as they clamber over and through giant inflatables.

Gung-Ho comes from a Chinese word meaning to work together and was later used by the US army as a battle cry to show an expression of spirit they needed before going to war.

The fun-filled course – which includes giant mazes, walls, gauntlets and slides among other obstacles – is set to arrive at Towcester Racecourse on Saturday, June 30.

The event was created by a former Cbeebies presenter Alex Winters who came up with the idea while watching an episode of Ninja Warrior back in 2014.

Alex said: “I grew up watching some of the great, classic TV shows of yesteryear like Fun House, It’s a Knockout and Gladiators.

“Like many others I dreamed of taking part in something like that, but never got the chance. Now I am giving the people of Northamptonshire the chance to roll back the years and act like a kid again. This will be a day out like no other. Anybody of any shape or size will be able to get round the course and we guarantee they will have an absolute blast in the process.

How high can you go? Around 100,000 runners of all ages, backgrounds and abilities have taken part over the past two years.

“We promise fun, thrills and spills for everyone taking part. Come on Northampton, show us how Gung-Ho! you can go."

More than 100,000 people have taken on Gung-Ho! since Alex first dreamed up the idea of a giant inflatable obstacle course for all the family, with tens of thousands more expected after 22 events over a seventh-month UK tour in 2018.

Alex added: “Since we started, I’ve wanted to bring Gung-Ho! to Northamptonshire and now we finally get the chance. I can’t wait.

“We have added new obstacles to make sure the course is as fun as it can be for 2018.

Organisers of Gung-Ho! use the term to inspire passion and team-spirit.

“We can’t wait to see as many people as possible duck, weave, climb and slide their way across the course. Tickets increase in price the closer we get to the event so book up now.”

Thousands of pounds is expected to be raised for good causes thanks to people taking part for charity, adding to tens of thousands of pounds already raised for good causes at previous events.

Participants can go Gung-Ho! in aid of the event’s national charity partner BBC Children in Need. Tickets are available at www.bbc.co.uk/Pudsey.

Runners, who must be at least 4ft tall, receive a free bib with race number, Gung-Ho! t-shirt and headband, while any spectators can attend for free. Up to 5,000 runners can take part in the event.

Hundreds of fundraisers have previously took part for BBC Children in Need.

Tickets and more information are available at www.begung-ho.co.uk. Check out Gung-Ho! updates by searching ‘Gung-Ho!’ on Facebook and on Twitter, at @begungho.