World-renowned chefs will headline Northamptonshire's Althorp food Festival this May

World-class chefs Jean-Christophe Novelli and Ken Hom OBE are headlining this year's Althorp Food & Drink festival in Northamptonshire.

The award-winning Althorp Food & Drink Festival returns on May 11 and 12 with over 100 diverse food and drink stands, as well as show-stopping culinary events and experiences.

As a new addition for 2019, guests can now also gain a unique opportunity to learn from the best with 90-minute cooking masterclasses taught by the headlining chefs.

The Festival’s new, outdoor live music stage will feature Northamptonshire’s musical talents, while falconry displays, cocktail-making classes, book signings, and a new Animals of Althorp exhibition will also be on hand.

This year’s Kids Corner will feature a 40ft big top tent, incorporating circus skills workshops, kids cookery classes, arts and crafts and much more

Early bird tickets go on sale from February 28 on the Althorp House website.