World Of Sport Wrestling will be live in Northampton this Saturday night

Stars from UK TV wrestling are getting ready to rumble in Northampton this Saturday night.

The larger than life heroes and villains from WOS Wrestling are coming to the Royal & Derngate as part of their UK tour – following a return to British television screens.

Grapple fans across the country were thrilled at the skills of a new generation of UK wrestlers when WOS returned to ITV for the first time in 30 years last summer.

Now the likes of WOS Champion ‘Superhuman’ Justin Sysum and WOS Women’s Champion 'Viper', will bring their all-action show to Northampton alongside Grado, Rampage, ‘The Aerial Assassin’ Will Ospreay and the 36-stone Crater.

This Saturday’s extravaganza will be headlined by a super-sized tag team main event.

Justin Sysum will team with Will Ospreay for the first time ever against former WOS Tag Team Champions ‘Alpha Male’ Lestyn Rees and ‘Superbad’ Kip Sabian.

The fun-loving Grado, TV sitcom star of Scot Squad and Two Doors Down, will have his hands full with loudmouthed Yorkshireman Martin Kirby.

Meanwhile, there will be a true David vs Goliath encounter as likeable young underdog Robbie X tries to take down Rampage.

Doors open at 6.30pm and bell time is 7.30pm.

Fan Interaction Tickets are available and enable fans to gain early access to the venue (from 5.45pm) to meet some of WOS Wrestling’s biggest names.

Tickets are available here.