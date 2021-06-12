World famous Red Arrows to fly over Northamptonshire TODAY and TOMORROW
The RAF team will be heading to The Trooping of the Colour
The world famous Red Arrows will fly over Northamptonshire TODAY and TOMORROW (June 12 and 13).
But you need to be quick to catch a glimpse — and don't expect any red, white and blue smoke or fancy loop-the-loops and fly-pasts.
The RAF team is heading south today to The Trooping of the Colour which marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years.
The jets will enter the county today at around 11.10am over Desbororough and then fly over the Pitsford Water/Kingsthorpe/The Racecourse/Delapre areas of Northampton at 11.13am.
They will arrive at Windsor Castle - for the Queen's birthday - at 11.33am.
And then tomorrow (Sunday), the jets will be returning to RAF Scampton, in Lincolnshire, and will fly over the Gayton/Rothersthorpe/Upton/Duston area of the county at 1.53pm.
These routes may change due to weather or other requirements.
The full flight routes are listed below. Or to view the interactive flight map, click here.
Red Arrows Scampton to Bournemouth (Saturday):
SCAMPTON AD - 10.59am
STURGATE - 11.01am
VCY OF NORTHAMPTON - 11.13am
S OF HOOK NORTON - 11.17am
SE OF CHELTENHAM - 11.21am
NW OF WOOTON BASSETT - 11.24am
S OF WANTAGE - 11.27am
GORING - 11.29am
N OF WHITE WALTHAM - 11.31am
WINDSOR CASTLE - 11.33am
E OF WOKING - 11.35am
SE OF HASLEMERE - 11.38am
W S OF BOGNOR REGIS - 11.41am
W BOURNEMOUTH AD - 11.49am
Red Arrows return to Scampton (Sunday)
W CULDROSE AD - 1.15pm
NW OF FALMOUTH - 1.17pm
W E OF BODMIN - 1.21pm
N OF BUDE - 1.25pm
N OF WILLAND - 1.33pm
W OF TROWBRIDGE - 1.41pm
W OF STOW ON THE WOLD - 1.48pm
S OF GAYTON - 1.53pm
SW OF EATON - 2.00pm
NE OF NORTH SCARLE - 2.04pm
SCAMPTON AD - 2.05pm