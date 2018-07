A Northampton mini-roundabout has had a World Cup makeover.

As England have progressed through the tournament, hope and excitement have been building up around the country - not least Northampton.

One amateur street artist, no doubt infected with a healthy dose of World Cup fever, has taken their talents to the tarmac opposite the Golden Horse pub in Far Cotton.

Have you seen any other instances of World Cup fever around town? Send us your pictures to editor@northantsnews.co.uk