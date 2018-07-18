Workers cordon off Northampton's Crick statue ready for removal

A team of contractors have begun groundwork on the town's famous tribute to Francis Crick in order to take it away for a two-week deep clean.

The double helix 'Discovery' statue was installed in Abington Street in 2005 and was later moved to its current position near the Marks and Spencer store in 2014.

The Francis Crick memorial statue in Northampton is set to be removed for a deep clean.

The two-part metalwork was designed in tribute to Weston Favell born scientist Sir Francis Crick, who discovered the double helix structure of DNA in 1953 alongside James Watson.

But Northampton Borough Council is set to remove the eight metre high sculpture for at least two weeks for a clean deep clean.

Contractors MMK Civil Engineers started groundwork on the statue today and are expected to lift the structure out of its current position on Saturday.

The memorial is then not expected to return until at least August 4.