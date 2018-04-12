Work will start on Aldi store in Northampton town centre before summer

Plans to build an Aldi supermarket in Northampton town centre have taken another step forward.

Surveyors and diggers have been spotted on the empty site in Earl Street, The Mounts, and work on the store is expected to begin before summer.

The supermarket was originally planned to open in 2015.

It marks the first signs of development on the plot since the former Chronicle & Echo headquarters were demolished in 2014.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We are working to bring a new Aldi store to the Upper Mounts site in Northampton.

"We expect to begin work on the site this Spring and open the store later this year. We will keep the community updated on developments.”

Aldi won planning approval to build a store and a residential development in the Upper Mounts back in December 2015.

The site has been empty since 2014.

The scheme is for a 1,810 sq metre superstore and 110-space car park as well as 19 houses.

Access to the Aldi store would be via Earl Street and to the homes via Great Russell Street.

Council papers published in December 2015 stated the store would likely create 35 jobs.

If built, it would be the fourth Aldi store in Northampton alongside those in Kingsthorpe, St James and Weston Favell.