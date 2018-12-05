Work starts to transform former anti-social behaviour hotspot in Northampton into family homes

Work to transform a once troublesome block of flats in Northampton from a run-down vandalism hotspot into a spacious, family-friendly environment is underway.

Plans were approved in July to extend and reconfigure Overslade House into 40 family apartments.

The East Hunsbury block had a long-running anti-social behaviour problem - with many residents reporting how motorbikes were driven around the courtyard until the early hours and regular fires were started in the car park.

In September 2017, all remaining 27 tenants had to be moved out of the Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) accommodation because the fire safety equipment was maliciously damaged.

But NPH's major works contractor ENGIE, has now begun a complete refurbishment of the site.

Helen Town, head of asset management at NPH, said: “There is a big need for more homes in Northampton, particularly for families. This is a really modern scheme that will include spacious apartments, private balconies and terraces as well as communal spaces for children to play.

"East Hunsbury is a great place for families and it has good facilities and schools on the doorstep. We’re really pleased to be working with ENGIE on this development.”

The plans involve a number of structural alterations and the creation of an additional fourth floor.

The construction will also see ground floor accessible homes constructed as well as additional parking, a children’s play area, gardens and outside balconies on upper floors.

Nathan Brough, regional director at ENGIE’s Places & Communities division, said: “We are a few months into this exciting regeneration project, which will create much-needed new homes for the town.

“Here at ENGIE, it’s not just about bricks and mortar, we aim to leave a lasting legacy wherever we work and it’s great that we have been able to do this through apprenticeships, work experience and short courses to upskill local labour.”