'Wonderland' memorial garden built in Northampton to four friends killed in car crash

A garden in Northampton has been built to remember four friends who died in a car crash on their way back from a vegan festival in Bristol.

Back in 2016, driver Samuel 'Krop' Jones and friends Sam Kay, - who had worked in Northampton - and Nicoletta Tocco and Brogan Warren - who were both from Northampton - all died in a head-on collision along the notorious A420 in Oxfordshire while driving home from VegFest in Bristol. They were all in their 20s.

Brogan Warren, Sam Kay, Nicoletta Tocco and Krop Jones lost their lives in a tragic road accident in May 2016.

Now, after a fund-raising drive and four months of work, the garden of Brogan's mum Deborah Byrne has been reimagined to create a Brogan's Wonderland - a memorial space for the four friends in Holdenby Road, Kingsthorpe.

Deborah said: "So many people gave up their time to help. I think of it as a garden of love because everyone has come together and contributed their memories and art. It's been born out of love. I'm just so grateful."

Mum Deborah wanted to grow a "fairy" garden with her daughter before the crash. But her garden has been brought to life with artwork, benches and flower beds.

A DJ-booth and bar has been built out of pallets. A 12-metre path has been dug leading to a firepit with three benches to remember Krop, Sam and Nico. Meanwhile, friends of the four have decorated the walls with artwork and paintings.

Brogan's friends and family have helped build the memorial Wonderland themed garden.

It's been the result of months of hard work by project manager Steve Eagle, who raised over £2,700 with a music show to kick-start the renovation.

He said: "I was looking for somewhere to start a hydroponics project and Debs said I could use her garden. I'm just so grateful and this is my way of saying thanks.

"It's just the beginning really. The whole project will take five years. By then it will be teeming with life with fish, a chicken coop and a bee farm.

"Thank you to everyone who's helped, especially Travis Perkins who donated materials and Nick Bettles and Jeff Collinson, who worked with me every day to make this."

A fire pit has been created and a DJ-booth and bar was built out of pallets.

One wall includes a spray-painted mural by Binty Bint, alongside "Brogan's WonderLand" by a friend.

Brogan's friends Georgia Mae and Liam Callaghan standing with the mural they created for their friend.