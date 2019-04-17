Woman whose two children were without seatbelts, and who had no insurance, has Audi seized in Northampton

Members of Northamptonshire Special Constabulary were out in force as part of an ongoing operation to reduce outstanding warrants across the county.

A total of 32 Specials volunteered 320 hours between 10am and 7.30pm, in which they visited 39 addresses, executed five 'fail to attend' warrants and arrested three people as a result.

The seized Audi

Among the day's successes, the Northampton team stopped a woman in Edgemont Road, Weston Favell and reported her for driving while using a mobile phone, having no insurance and allowing two children to travel without wearing seatbelts. As a result of having no insurance the woman’s Audi A8 was seized by officers.

Gabriel Raducanu of Greenhills Road in Northampton appeared before the town’s magistrates court yesterday (Monday, April 15) in relation to an assault causing actual bodily harm after failing to appear at court in October last year. The 35-year-old was released on bail until May 1 for pre-sentencing reports.

Nicholle Scott of Sycamore Close in Corby pleaded guilty to a total of 13 offences of theft at Northampton Magistrates Court yesterday (Monday, April 15), after failing to appear before the courts earlier this year. The 27-year-old was sentenced to community and rehabilitation orders.

A 34-year-old man from Rushden, was arrested on suspicion of fraud following the theft of a banking card. He was released with no further action after advice from the Crown Prosecution Service.

In addition to the warrants, the specials also assisted regular officers with a violent prisoner in Burton Latimer, transporting him to the Weekley Wood Justice Centre. The 35-year-old man from the town had been arrested on suspicion of attempted theft and public order offences. He was released pending further enquiries.