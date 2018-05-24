Woman was kidnapped, raped and 'dumped' by two men in Northampton sex attack, prosecutor tells jury

A prosecutor has accused two men of kidnapping a woman from outside a Northampton pub and sexually assaulting her in a car.

Adam Dusza, 26, of Kettering Road North, and Sebastian Foit, 23, formerly of Earl Street, are on trial at Northampton Crown Court charged with rape and kidnapping over an early morning incident last year.

A woman was allegedly kidnapped for outside the Charles Bradlaugh Pub and raped.

Yesterday (May 23), the court heard how the victim reportedly climbed into a car she thought was a taxi after she was separated from her friends during a night of drinking at the Charles Bradlaugh Pub, in Earl Street.

"But it was not a taxi," Prosecutor Robert Underwood QC told the court. "It was a car belonging to Mr Dusza, with Foit as a passenger.

"And what happened then is they took her on a journey. One that culminated on St George's Avenue by the Racecourse."

It was there, Mr Underwood alleges, that the two men raped the woman in the car before "dumping her" and driving off.

The court heard how CCTV will show how the victim walked the streets until she asked for help, where staff a taxi was called for her.

The taxi driver reportedly saw the woman in a distraught state and asked her if she had been raped. She replied "yes".

The taxi driver drove the victim to her home, where she was reunited with her friends. The police were called shortly after.

Dusza and Foit were arrested three weeks later. The court will hear how DNA evidence connects Dusza to the incident, the prosecution said.

The two men have denied all charges and claim they had consensual sex with the victim.

Mr Underwood told the court the victim "cannot remember much of the night".

The trial continues.

